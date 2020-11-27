BBMP to conduct another survey of manual scavengers

The exercise will be carried out in the outer zones

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be taking up a re-survey of manual scavengers in five zones of the city. As per a survey conducted in May 2013, following directions from the Centre and the State government, 201 manual scavengers were identified. Compensation of ₹40,000 from the Centre had been given to 71 people.

Documents had been collected from the remaining 130 manual scavengers and submitted to the Centre for compensation.

Another survey was taken up in Rajarajeshwarinagar, Mahadevapura, South, West and East zones where 1,139 manual scavengers were identified.

Chairing a meeting on Thursday, BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad directed the zonal joint commissioners to conduct another survey with a focus on outer zones where work on the underground drainage is yet to be completed.

According to a communique, though manual scavenging has been prohibited, it exists in parts of the city. As per the laws of the land, employment of any person for manual scavenging is prohibited and a punishable offence. There are many machines that could be used to clean the underground drainage and pits.

Manual scavengers should be identified and rehabilitated to take up alternate jobs, officials were instructed. Apart from compensation from the Centre, housing benefits under Onti Maney scheme could be extended to manual scavengers without houses. Welfare officials were instructed to identify children of manual scavengers and cover them under schemes to fund their education.