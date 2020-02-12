Bengaluru

BBMP subsidy for pink autorickshaws

The civic body will provide ₹75,000 to women beneficiaries to purchase pink autorickshaws.

It will be given under Sarathi scheme

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is offering subsidies to women for the purchase of pink autorickshaws under the ‘Sarathi scheme’.

According to senior BBMP officials, the subsidy was one of the individual beneficiary schemes offered by the civic body.

In a tweet on Tuesday, BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar said that scheme was being extended to women beneficiaries in the interest of women’s safety. The maximum subsidy to be offered will be ₹75,000 per beneficiary.

BBMP’s Special Commissioner (Welfare) Ravindra told The Hindu that the civic body was in the process of empanelling the suppliers for the pink autorickshaws. Paper notifications had also been issued in this regard.

Criteria

“The beneficiaries will be selected based on certain criteria. Once selected, the beneficiary can approach any of the empanelled suppliers and purchase at the subsidised cost. The BBMP will pay the supplier ₹75,000 subsidy,” he said.

He also said the scheme is being extended to women belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, and minority communities. Every zone will have to draw up an action plan for the various welfare schemes, based on which the number of beneficiaries would be decided, he added.

