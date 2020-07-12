Bengaluru

BBMP staff to work on all Saturdays

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, which is providing essential and emergency services, will remain open on Saturdays. BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar, in a circular, has directed all groups of employees to report to work on all Saturdays till August 8.

The State government had recently stated that all government offices, boards, and corporations, except those providing essential and emergency services, would remain closed on all Saturdays this month. Earlier, government offices were closed only on the second and fourth Saturdays.

