Bengaluru

BBMP seals 100 metre radius in Jyothi Nagar

The BBMP on Friday sealed a 100 metre radius in Jyothi Nagar in Deepanjalinagar ward (158) after a positive COVID-19 case was reported from the area on Thursday. Seven primary contacts and 23 secondary ones have been quarantined, said a BBMP official.

After inspecting the spot, BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar tweeted that 713 people residing in 198 houses fall in the 100 m radius that has been declared as a containment zone. The area will be sealed for 28 days and all entry and exit points will be blocked.

