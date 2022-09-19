Bengaluru

BBMP resumes anti-encroachment drive in Mahdevapura zone 

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike clearing encroachments in Bengaluru.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike clearing encroachments in Bengaluru.

After continuous surveys for two days in Mahadevapura, the Bruhat Bengaluru MahanagaraPalike (BBMP) resumed the anti-encroachment drive on Monday

The BBMP removed structures in five places in Mahadevapura, said officials. The officials demolished an RCC bridge built on a sewage treatment plant (STP) of the BWSSB near Marathahalli police station.

Senior BBMP officials said: “An apartment compound built on an SWD near Garudacharpalya lake has been removed, while a shed and a road constructed on SWD behind the Purva Parkridge has also been removed”.

Meanwhile, in the Wipro campus in Doddakannelli, the BBMP has completed a survey and found an SWD, which is about 2.4 metres, blocked by slabs. Officials from BBMP said that they have cleared the slabs.

Encroachments were cleared at Greenwood residency, Vijayalaxmi colony, and notices have been given by the civic body to eight houses that allegedly encroached on the drains.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 19, 2022 9:46:18 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/bbmp-resumes-anti-encroachment-drive-in-mahdevapura-zone/article65911210.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY