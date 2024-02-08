BBMP proposes ‘Light TenderSure’ model for footpath redevelopment connecting metro stations in Bengaluru

February 08, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

To fix the poor condition of footpaths near metro stations in the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has now proposed the redevelopment of footpaths using the ‘Light TenderSure’ model along the Green Line of Namma Metro.

The BBMP officials said that this initiative will primarily focus on major roads that connect Green Line stations (Sampige Road, Rajajinagar, Mahalakshmi Layout, Peenya, Jalahalli, Dasarahalli, and Nagasandra), to improve last-mile connectivity and creating pedestrian-friendly footpaths.

Officials said that the BBMP will allocate ₹60 crore for the improvement of footpaths on roads connecting the metro stations within the West and the South divisions of the BBMP limits.

“The footpaths leading to metro stations are not in a good condition. Hence, we have decided to take up footpath redevelopment under the Light TenderSure model which is a simpler version of the regular TenderSure footpath,” a senior civic official said.

Officials further explained that the ‘Light TenderSure’ model involves widening footpaths and remodelling drains, but it excludes the installation of underground cables found in the regular TenderSure model, contributing to a quicker completion of the project.

The project aims to enhance last-mile connectivity for public transport by creating broader and more functional footpaths. The officials hope that this kind of road will improve pedestrian experience and will encourage people to choose walking as their preferred mode of transport.

Last year, under the BBMP Budget, ₹450 crore was earmarked for the comprehensive development of 350 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads on the ‘Light TenderSure’ model.