BBMP proposes hospital in every Assembly constituency

₹1,242.27-cr. plan, that includes setting up 57 more PHCs, submitted to State govt.

As the pandemic exposed how the city was inadequately prepared to tackle it, given the lack of quality public healthcare, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has proposed to upgrade health infrastructure. It has submitted a proposal for ₹1,242.27 crore to the State government. Apart from setting up PHCs in 57 wards that don’t have one, the BBMP has also proposed setting up a hospital in every Assembly constituency in the city.

BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta said there were just 141 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and seven referral hospitals that mainly cater to maternity and women’s health issues under the civic body. Apart from setting up PHCs in 57 wards that don’t have one, the BBMP has also proposed to set up a hospital in every Assembly constituency in the city. As per the proposal submitted, the tentative cost to set up 57 new PHCs will come up to ₹115.5 crore and 12 new secondary healthcare facilities at ₹349 crore.

That apart, four new multi-speciality hospitals are being planned at ₹238.2 crore, while paediatric care facilities will be created in the seven referral hospitals at ₹10.61 crore. Physical Triage Centres have been proposed in 31 PHCs at ₹1.63 crore. The capital cost for infrastructure upgrade, including one-time equipment installation of ₹115.7 crore, will come up to ₹714.94 crore.

Sources in the BBMP’s Health Department stated that of the four new multi-speciality hospitals proposed, a 300-bed hospital is under construction at Yeshwantpur. A tertiary facility of 300-bed capacity is being planned at Shantinagar Maternity Home in east zone at a cost of ₹65 crore. The location for two other facilities have been finalised at M.C. Layout, Vijayanagar, in west zone (250 beds at ₹55 crore), and Bannerghatta Road, Puttenahalli in Bommanahalli zone (300 beds at ₹65 crore). The capital cost of establishing these new facilities will come up to Rs. 185 crore.

Once established, along with 1,000 beds in Victoria Hospital and 600 beds in Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, there will be 2,750 beds available. Sources said that the proposal of Rs. 1,242.27 crore includes the recurring expenses of Rs. 527.33 crore for the first year of operations.

“The proposal is before the Urban Development Department and Finance Department. The construction of a hospital is already underway in Yeshwanthpur, while We have also directed the health officials to finalise locations for setting up PHCs in 57 wards,” sources added.