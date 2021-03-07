BBMP maps out plan to increase testing and improve contract tracing

With the detection of more clusters, one of them a government school, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad, at an emergency meeting on Saturday, directed zonal officials to take proactive steps to prevent further spread of COVID-19, especially in outer areas of the city.
Officials have been directed to study COVID-19 reports of the past two months to identify localities, areas and wards where more cases had been detected and look into the measures in place to curb the spread. More citizens should be identified for testing, said Mr. Prasad.
The number of tests has dropped over the weeks with only around 38,000 conducted on Friday.
Health officials have been directed to identify people with symptoms of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), and ensure they get tested for COVID-19. The number of tests should increase in areas where more cases were being reported, the civic chief said.
The Commissioner also stressed on the importance of tracing primary and secondary contacts. Health officials have been directed to seek assistance from personnel of revenue, engineering and other departments. In densely populated areas, the civic officials have been instructed to ensure that COVID-19 protocols are being followed.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath