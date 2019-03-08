BBMP issues notification for event waste management

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued a notification for management of waste for events that are held in public and private venues in the city.

The notification, that was issued earlier this month, says that segregation of waste at source in such events should be done as required under SWM Rules 2016, and that collection, transportation and disposal of such waste should also be as specified under the rules. It covers all kinds of public and private events, including functions, seminars, conferences, get-togethers that are social, cultural or religious in nature.

The onus is on the event organisers to ensure that there is compliance with SWM Rules, 2016, and seek permission from the BBMP by paying the prescribed fee after giving details of the location, date, quantum of waste likely to be generated. Penalties shall be imposed against offenders in accordance with provisions of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976, and SWM Rules, 2016 and Environment Protection Act, 1986. Penalties range from ₹2,500 to ₹2 lakh.

The BBMP has reiterated that no banned items, or any other single use disposables such as plastic lined paper plates and cups, aluminium foil plates, be used. The onus is on the event organiser to check all materials at the gate itself. Event organisers have to opt for reusable cutlery or hiring from plate banks.

The notification also makes mention of access to toilets, the number of dust bins for segregated waste according to the number of visitors expected, provision of free and safe drinking water among other criteria to be followed.

BBMP’s Special Commissioner (SWM) D. Randeep said that with the notification, the civic body can hope to have a system in place to accord permission and check compliance of SWM rules and the plastic ban.