BBMP gets hefty bill for barricading of containment zones

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which has been sealing the containment zones in areas where COVID-19 positive cases are being reported, with metal sheets and grilles, did not factor in the cost.
It is now saddled with huge bills, one of which is for ₹22 lakh from a single ward. BBMP sources said that contractors had submitted the bill for sealing containment zones in Bharathinagar ward in East zone for around 28 days in April. They have allegedly charged nearly ₹70,000 per day. The bill was reportedly passed by junior officials and had now come before the zonal chief engineer for clearance.
Civic chief N. Manjunath Prasad told The Hindu, “I have directed officials to hold payment of the bill until further notice. We need to ascertain on what basis the rental rates were fixed.” He added that it was clear that the rates had been fixed without any cost-benefit analysis.
With no uniformity in rates for rental of barricades across the city, the Commissioner said had sought a report from the zonal chief engineers.
Mr. Prasad said that the civic body had now sent a proposal to the State government on changes in strategy for containment zones. “We will do away with barricading of the street where COVID-19 positive cases have been reported. As per the proposal, a containment zone will be declared only where three or more cases are reported in an area that has high load and high doubling rate,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath