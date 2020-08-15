BBMP gets hefty bill for barricading of containment zones

Rate billed in one case is nearly ₹70,000 per day

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which has been sealing the containment zones in areas where COVID-19 positive cases are being reported, with metal sheets and grilles, did not factor in the cost.

It is now saddled with huge bills, one of which is for ₹22 lakh from a single ward. BBMP sources said that contractors had submitted the bill for sealing containment zones in Bharathinagar ward in East zone for around 28 days in April. They have allegedly charged nearly ₹70,000 per day. The bill was reportedly passed by junior officials and had now come before the zonal chief engineer for clearance.

Civic chief N. Manjunath Prasad told The Hindu, “I have directed officials to hold payment of the bill until further notice. We need to ascertain on what basis the rental rates were fixed.” He added that it was clear that the rates had been fixed without any cost-benefit analysis.

With no uniformity in rates for rental of barricades across the city, the Commissioner said had sought a report from the zonal chief engineers.

Mr. Prasad said that the civic body had now sent a proposal to the State government on changes in strategy for containment zones. “We will do away with barricading of the street where COVID-19 positive cases have been reported. As per the proposal, a containment zone will be declared only where three or more cases are reported in an area that has high load and high doubling rate,” he said.