BBMP draft voters list ‘politically motivated’: Congress

Staff Reporter August 26, 2022 22:02 IST

A day after the draft voters’ list for the civic elections was published by the State Election Commission and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the opposition Congress said that the list exposes the "unscientific, politically motivated, and unjust" ward formation by the BJP government.

On Thursday, BBMP published the draft voters’ list for the 243 wards of the city on the BBMP website, wherein citizens can review their details and make any corrections if required.

Krishna Byre Gowda, Congress MLA of Byatarayanapura, said on Friday, “The latest BBMP ward voters’ list exposes the unscientific, politically motivated, and unjust ward formation by the BJP government. Some wards have as few as 18,600 voters. Others, like Thanisandra in our constituency, have 51,000 voters.”

He further alleged that the ruling BJP party has manipulated the list for their political agenda. “Such gross inequality is an injustice to many constituencies. It shows that the manipulation by BJP suits only their political agenda,” he added.

The BBMP has fixed the deadline for filing objections to September 2.

According to the draft list, there are a total of 79,08,394 voters in 243 wards in the city and there are 41,09,496 male, 37,97,497 female and 1,401 other voters.