BBMP bypolls: BJP, Congress win one seat each

The BJP and the Congress have won one seat each in the byelections to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) from two wards.

While the BJP won in Kaveripura (ward no. 103), the Congress won in Sagayapuram (ward no. 60). The counting of votes took place on Friday. The bypolls were held on Wednesday.

The death of the former Deputy Mayor Ramila Umashankar of the JD(S) necessitated the byelection in Kaveripura, whereas the death of Independent candidate V. Elumalai necessitated the byelection in Sagayapuram.

Pallavi C. of the BJP won from Kaveripura, defeating her nearest rival S. Susheela of the JD(S) by 78 votes. Ms. Pallavi secured 9,507 votes.

Palaniyamma of the Congress won from Sagayapuram ward by securing 7,182 votes. She defeated her nearest rival, Independent candidate and former councillor Marimuthu, who secured 4,143 votes. Whereas, the BJP’s A. Jayaram got 639 votes.

The JD(S) and the Congress did not field candidates in Sagayapuram and Kaveripura, respectively, as a part of an agreement.

With the BJP winning Kaveripura, which was previously held by the JD(S), it has increased its tally in the 198-member BBMP council to 102.

Whereas, even after losing in Kaveripura, the Congress–JD(S) alliance has managed to equal its previous number by winning Sagayapuram ward, which was earlier held by an Independent.

The Congress currently has 76 members and the JD(S) 14 members in the council. There are six Independent members, most of whom support the coalition.