Banshankari junction makeover on the cards

The Banashankari temple – TTMC Junction in south Bengaluru, which is dreaded by both pedestrians and motorists, is likely to get a makeover. The BBMP has proposed to improve the junction and Uttarahalli Circle in order to ease the flow of vehicular traffic and ensure safe pedestrian movement.

The three-road junction sees heavy traffic through the day. Stray cattle, footpaths that have been encroached on, indiscriminate dumping of waste, and poor condition of roads have only compounded the problems.

Rupa Murthy (name changed), who lives on Kanakapura Road, said crossing the junction is a herculean task. “There are three signals at this junction. However, during peak hours, it is very difficult to cross the roads. The line of buses going in and coming out of the bus station seems to be never ending. It is the pedestrians and cyclists who are most inconvenienced,” she said.

BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar told The Hindu that widening of the road and construction of skywalks as part of the improvement of the junction is on the cards. The civic chief and other senior BBMP officials recently conducted a joint inspection with officials of the BMTC, BDA, BMRCL, and traffic police.

Uttarahalli road currently has many curves without a uniform carriageway. “We have proposed to acquire land on either side of the road. It will be widened to have a total of four lanes with a uniform carriageway width,” the civic chief added.

The civic body has also proposed that another entrance to the BMTC’s TTMC (Traffic and Transit Management Centre) be constructed. The presence of bus stand for BMTC’s fleet plying through the junction from Jayanagar, Uttarahalli and Yediyur adds to the chaos.

“We are coordinating with the BMTC authorities to ensure that the buses are routed properly without causing any traffic congestion at the junction. We have also proposed another entrance to ease traffic at the junction,” Mr. Kumar said.

BBMP officials have been asked to prepare drawings for the proposed improvements after coordinating with their counterparts in the different agencies.