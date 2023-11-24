Bannerghatta’s Sloth Bear Rescue Centre completes 18 years 

November 24, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The sloth bear rescue centre at Bannerghatta National Park (BNP), what’s touted as the second largest sloth bear rescue centre in the world, has completed 18 years.

Starting with a humble beginning of just two buildings, the facility today has expanded to include five large separate enclosures, a state-of-the-art operation theatre, and an eco-friendly bear kitchen operated through biomass-based cooking stoves. In addition to that, the facility is also the first fully solar-powered rescue centre run by the organisation, said a release on Friday, November 24.

Keeping in mind the need for awareness about sloth bear conservation, special focus has been placed on outreach programmes that include engagement with people. This occurs in the form of corporate partnerships and celebrity visits to the centres, as well as an active volunteering programme. Participants and visitors who choose to volunteer, directly contribute their time toward the care and wellbeing of the rescued bears.

Sandhi Priya, Deputy Director-Corporate and Philanthropic Partnership, Wildlife, SOS, said, “What sets the Bannerghatta rescue centre apart is not just its journey, but its organic evolution into a sustainable haven for both bears and humans. Today, we proudly boast solar panels, an organic green kitchen with minimal carbon emissions, and a commitment to energy efficiency that not only benefits our environment but also significantly reduces our operational costs.”