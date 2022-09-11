Bangladesh national caught with Aadhaar card

An alert police team from Indiranagar caught a 43-year-old Bangladeshi national allegedly moving suspiciously with an Aadhaar card on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, a team of police rounded up Alameen on the suspicion that he was peddling drugs, but instead, they recovered mobile phones with several contact numbers registered in Bangladesh.

Upon questioning, Alameen confessed that he is from Barisal Division of Bangladesh and crossed the border illegally with his family 10 years ago and settled in Delhi before moving to Bengaluru, the police said. The accused said that he was living in a migrant colony at Kadugodi with his family and working under a BBMP contractor for the last eight years and even got an Aadhaar card done.

The police have booked the accused under the Foreigners Act and the Passports Act and are investigating to ascertain the source of the Aadhaar card.

Earlier, the Bommanahalli police raided a private enrollment agency situated at Hongasandra on Begur main road and booked three persons, including the owner and a private doctor, for getting the Aadhaar for Bangladesh migrants for ₹2,500 a card.

Based on a tip-off from the Internal Security Division, a team of police roped in a private person, identified as Riyaz, for a sting operation. Riyaz approached Praveen, owner of SSB Communication, with a request for an Aadhaar card without submitting any required documents.

Praveen took ₹2,500 and promised to get him the card within a week. As per the deal, he filled the form with fake details and changed his name to Haneef, son of Nazeer, resident of Hongasandra, and even gave a fake date of birth of January 1, 2001.

Praveen sent Riyaz to the house of a retired doctor, Sunil D. Inchal at J.P. Nagar for attestation. After the attestation, Riyaz was taken to an Aadhaar verification centre on Bannerghatta Road and got the biometric procedure done with the help of his contact, who worked as an operator at the centre.

After the completion of the formality, Praveen told Riyaz to get the Aadhaar card from his office in a week, following which Riyaz reported the matter to the police.

After a successful sting operation, the team raided the shop and booked the owner, the doctor, and operators, charging them with cheating and forgery.