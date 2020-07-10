Bangarpet tahsildar stabbed to death

Bangarpet tahsildar Chandramouli, 55, was stabbed to death by a land owner during an inspection at Toppanahalli village, Bangarpet taluk, on Thursday.
The police arrested Venkatapathy, 65, a retired government school headmaster. Mr. Chandramouli hailed from Tumakuru and was posted at Bangarpet about two years ago.
Two surveyors had been to the village on Thursday after Ramamurthy, Venkatapathy’s neighbour, had sought a survey of two land parcels to sort out a boundary dispute. However, Venkatapathy objected and demanded that the tahsildar come to the spot. Mr. Chandramouli went to the village around 3.30 p.m. and oversaw the survey, and the boundary stones were placed as per the maps, which showed Venkatapathy had encroached upon his neighbour’s land. When Venkatapathy objected to this, Mr. Chandramouli reportedly asked him to file an appeal against the decision, if he so wished.
“Venkatapathy went home and brought some land documents, and in the garb of showing them to the tahsildar, he fished out a knife and stabbed him in the chest twice. A profusely bleeding Chandramouli collapsed on the ground. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was declared brought dead,” said Srikanthaiah, circle inspector, Bangarpet. Venkatapathy, who had fled from the scene, was later arrested.
