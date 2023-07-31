‘Bengaluru will go down in history as one of the best examples of how we can ruin a city’

July 31, 2023 09:00 am | Updated August 01, 2023 12:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

“Cities are complex organisms,” says Dikshu C Kukreja, the managing principal of C.P. Kukreja Architects (CPKA), one of the world’s largest architecture and urban design firms with offices in India, Vietnam, Japan, and the USA.

There is a danger in trying to analyse such a complex beast too simplistically, he believes, pointing out that this will give a distorted view of the problem and solutions. “You need a more holistic view of the city. It could be related to habitation issues, it could be related to social equality, gender issues, safety, happiness, economy,” says Mr. Kukreja, who will be launching a compendium of essays titled Livable Cities for the Future at the Think 20 Summit to be held in Mysuru on August 1 and 2.

Mr. Kukreja, who has always been invested in the idea of sustainable planning and development, has garnered a number of accolades over the years. These include a felicitation by the NRI Institute for “Contribution to Indian Architecture” in 2022, a Bharat Shiromani Award for Excellence in Architecture in 2019, a Bharat Seva Ratan Gold Medal Award by Global Economic Progress & Research Association, Tamil Nadu, in 2016 and an Excellence in Architecture received from former prime minister Dr. Manmohan Singh in 2015, among many others.

Some of CPKA’s most notable upcoming projects include the Harrow School in Bengaluru, The Brij, New Delhi for the Serendipity Arts Foundation, and the India International Convention Centre, New Delhi. The firm had already played a vital role in developing the India Pavilion, Dubai, the Vallabh Bhawan (State Secretariat), Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, the Central University Rajasthan, Ajmer, Rajasthan and the Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida.

“Design cannot be in silos,” says Mr. Kukreja, adding that the firm prides itself on being a multidisciplinary design practice. “That is what is so special about us,” he believes, pointing out that it shapes the firm’s design thinking approach.

Also Read | Can tunnel roads really fix Bengaluru’s traffic?

What does sustainable design mean to you? I personally think that sustainable design is simple. All you need to do is to turn back the pages of history; our ancestors did not just build sustainably, but followed a sustainable lifestyle. It is just about a happy co-existence with nature. All that it requires or means is that you do things that can fit sustainably and comfortably with the natural environment. If we can do that, nothing stops us from advancing in our living standards or commuting standards. You’ve talked about how the car-centric American model of development, which is being aped by many countries around the world, including our own, is a failed model. Can you elaborate on this? Yes, I think of it as a failed model, even though it is still often considered synonymous with advancement and development. The American system is a capitalistic society, and they let this develop for business interests, namely the car corporations. The railroad, for instance, has never been able to stand on its own feet in the US. I am not saying that car-centric planning was a crime. It might have been okay for a certain approach to a city. But then it became the sole driver of planning, with all other countries taking off from it. Let us talk about our country specifically. Our cities, culture, and density of population are all very different from the US. I don’t think this is the right way to go about it here. You’ve spoken about how understanding context is an important aspect of urban planning. Can you expand on this? For me, personally, the whole business of creating a built environment cannot be considered and thought about without looking at the context. Manmade design, after all, is imposing itself on nature. So, the context of the place, be it climatic, topographical or socio-cultural such as the customs, practices, and history of the people in the region, needs to be considered before we create a built environment.

Also Read | Why the traffic is no longer an issue in Bengaluru