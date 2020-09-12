Bangalore University’s undergraduate examination begins

The undergraduate examination for the final year students of colleges affiliated to Bangalore University began on Saturday. Around 62,000 students from over 600 colleges wrote the exam at 205 centres in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapura and Ramanagaram.
Students were subjected to thermal screening, wore masks and sanitised their hands before entering the centres. Candidates with symptoms wrote the exam in separate classrooms and invigilators donned PPE kits.
Another positive case in the hostel
Another student tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and was shifted to a hospital. The university had decided on Friday to test all students in BU’s Jnanabharathi campus hostel for COVID-19, after two students in the hostel tested positive.
The undergraduate and post-graduate students returned to hostels after six months to attend their revision classes and appear for the final year examination. BU Vice Chancellor K.R. Venugopal said they may have to close the hostel if cases increase.
The results of final year engineering courses at University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) were declared in record time. The exams were held between September 1 and 12 and the university said the results were announced within one hour of completion of the exam.
