Bandepalya continues to be inundated

Residents say the rainwater has nowhere to go

Three days after heavy rains lashed the city, life for families residing near Ayyappa temple in Bandepalya in Bommanahalli is yet to return to normal as the area continues to be inundated. Residents, who live in makeshift houses and work on construction sites or as domestic help, said that they have been residing in the are for several years, but this is the first time that water has been stagnant for so long. “There is nowhere for the water to drain,” said a resident.

Radha, who works as a household help, said that last year the authorities had drained out flood water, but this year no one has come to their help. “Over 25 households have been affected. We worry about mosquitoes and our health,” she said.

Yashoda P. of Domestic Workers Rights Union said that the civic body should work on a permanent solution. “We met elected representatives. They said that they could do something if families vacated the space temporarily. But people do not want to leave, as they are worried that they will be permanently evacuated,” she said.

Yashoda pointed out that many had even lost jobs due to COVID-19. “They cannot afford the rent in other places,” she said.

Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy told The Hindu that he would attend to the problem as soon as possible and talk to officials on working out a permanent solution.