BAF launches handbook for new homebuyers ‘to help them avoid mistakes of people who are now homeowners’

March 20, 2023

The Bangalore Apartments’ Federation (BAF) has come out with a handbook for homebuyers. Vikram Rai, secretary, BAF said, “We do not want new homebuyers to make the mistakes we did. Our aim is to help establish realistic expectations, on both sides. This handbook aims to enlighten buyers regarding their apartments, and also about life in a community. The contents include information on handover from builder.”

According to Mr Rai, “A lot of the queries received by BAF pertain to individual apartments, the use of facilities in a community of apartments, and the handover from the builder to the RWA. We tried to address these, and other, issues in this handbook, which was compiled jointly by BAF and Confederation of Real Estate Developer’s Association of India ( CREDAI) Bengaluru.

Mr Rai said, “Since real estate rules and practices vary with each State, the handbook released by BAF is for homebuyers in Bengaluru, and Karnataka. Existing home-owners will also find the contents useful, as they cover subjects like handover from builder to RWA, Water Treatment Plant (WTP) and Sewage Treatment Plant (STP).”

The digital version of the handbook will be available on the BAF website in mid-April.

