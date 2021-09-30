Bad road claims another life

The pathetic condition of the city roads has claimed the life of another motorist, this time in Anekal. Shopkeeper Madesha, 50, was returning home after visiting his daughter in Sarjapur on his motorcycle on Tuesday night. While approaching Submangala, where he lived, he hit a heap of mud in the middle of the road. Madesha fell from his bike and sustained severe head injuries.

The staff of a dhaba nearby rushed to his aid and shifted him to Anekal government hospital from where he was transferred to a private hospital. He succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

The Anekal police have registered an FIR against Public Works Department (PWD) officials concerned and contractors charging them under death due to negligence.

The brother of the deceased, Chandrashekhar, in his complaint alleged that as part of road widening work, the PWD had dug pits around trees along stretches in Hosur and Anekal, and piled the mud haphazardly. He blamed PWD engineers and the contractor for the death of his brother.

Pothole deaths

So far this month, within BBMP limits, two motorists, both riding two-wheelers, died in accidents allegedly caused by potholes and bad stretches. Following the death of a physically challenged senior citizen, and protests from pedestrians and motorists in different parts of the city, the civic body undertook an exercise to fill potholes in arterial roads and other stretches by September 30. However, the road where Tuesday’s accident occurred, is not under the purview of the BBMP.

The police, who visited the spot on Wednesday, have summoned the concerned PWD, and Forest Department officials for a probe.