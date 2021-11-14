Back to school 2.0: It’s not the same

On Children’s Day, students talk about pros and cons of returning to classroom

After months of inactivity, campuses are abuzz with children and school buses can be seen trundling on roads. While students are thrilled to return to their classrooms this academic year, many have yet to come to terms with the new reality of School 2.0 post COVID-19. They can no longer share their lunch boxes, kick a football on the field or take part in dance or any other extracurricular activity.

While school managements are extra cautious in following COVID-19 standard operating procedures, students are getting accustomed to attending classes in a different environment.

Manavv R. Taneja, a Class XII student from Delhi Public School Bengaluru East said it was a surreal experience switching from offline to online and back to offline classes.

“A week of physical classes is equal to almost two months of online lessons. This time around when I returned to school, I did not take it for granted. I had seen a documentary during the lockdown of how kids were forced to work and were unable to go to school. I realised that I have the luxury of attending classes. I came back to school and showed immense gratitude to my teachers from whom I learn so much,” he said.

One of the changes in his school is the class strength; it has reduced from 35 students to 19.

Avani Bipin Kumar, a Class XII student at The Amaatra Academy said safety protocols have altered the traditional experience of school.

“We cannot sit next to our friends or share food from our lunch boxes with each other,” she said. She however says that she is glad to be back in school even though it is only for two to three times a week. “In online classes, there was no flow of energy. The enthusiasm to come to class physically is infectious,” she quips.

However, some students miss attending classes from the comfort of their homes. Shreekar R. Gowda, a Class IV student from Blossoms School said he started attending school this month. “ I miss sitting on the sofa and attending class from home,” he said, wistfully.

Charan C., who studies in Class VI (6) at Cauvery Vidyaniketan said while he is thrilled to be back at school, he wants “Coronavirus to go away fully”. “Only then can I do projects and play sports with my friends,” he said, adding that he misses his computer lab classes immensely as he no longer has access to his mother’s phone as online classes have stopped.