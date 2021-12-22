Bengaluru

Azim Premji Foundation, Salesforce to launch app to accelerate Covid-19 vaccination

Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta flags off a Covid-19 vaccination vehicle at the BBMP head office in Bengaluru on December 15, 2021.   | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Salesforce, a customer relationship management player, and Azim Premji Foundation have entered into a collaboration to introduce VaxIT, an app to help accelerate Covid-19 vaccination in India.

The programme would use VaxIT across 25 States to cover a population of 110 million (11 crore) across over 3,500 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) by June 2022.

The VaxIT app, developed on the Salesforce platform for Azim Premji Foundation and its partners, would capture the status of vaccination to help individuals plan and stay updated on their progress in the healthcare programme. VaxIT is available on the Android app store and offers multi-lingual, and offline capabilities.

Anurag Behar, CEO, Azim Premji Foundation, said, “Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, we have organised ourselves to provide a comprehensive response to the situation – addressing healthcare and humanitarian needs.”

Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO, and Chairperson, Salesforce India, said, “As we race to deliver one of the largest mass vaccination campaigns in human history, we believe our collaboration with Azim Premji Foundation will help with the safe and equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines across India.”


