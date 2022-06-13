Autorickshaw driver killed in serial road accident on Mysuru Road

Traffic movement on the busy road was disrupted for an hour

The accident took place outside the satellite bus stand on the busy Mysuru Road in Bengaluru on Monday morning | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Traffic movement on the busy road was disrupted for an hour

A 34-year-old autorickshaw driver was killed and several vehicles damaged, in a serial accident outside the satellite bus stand on the busy Mysuru Road on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Girisagar. He was stuck in the mangled autorickshaw between a goods vehicle and a bus, until passers-by pulled him out and shifted him to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed later.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 6.30 a.m. when a canter truck, heading from Hosaguddadahalli junction towards Bapujinagar, which was allegedly being driven in a rash and negligent manner, collided with a goods vehicle.

Due to the impact, the goods vehicle collided with the autorickshaw, which was sandwiched between the goods vehicle and a Volvo bus.

The driver of the canter truck abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene after the accident .

Traffic movement on the busy road was disrupted for an hour till the Byatarayanapura Traffic Police and pulled out the damaged vehicles to allow free flow of traffic.

The police have registered a case against the driver charging him under Section 279 ( Rash driving or riding on a public way), Section 304 ( causes the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), and Section 134 of the IPC, and various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.