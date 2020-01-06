Attack on JNU students triggers wave of protests in Bengaluru

The attack on JNU students on Sunday has triggered a wave of protests among students in Bengaluru. A group of protesters gathered at Town Hall on Monday morning to voice their concern and anger over the incident, and police inaction. They demanded the resignation of the vice chancellor of JNU.
Anirudh G., one of the protesters said that it was disturbing to see mobs gain entry into a campus. “What happened in JNU is the death of democracy. It should not be seen as an isolated incident,” he said.
Several student organisations have planned a massive protest outside the Town Hall.
On Sunday night, students from the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore and National Law School of India University held a candlelight vigil.
