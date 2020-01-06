Bengaluru

Attack on JNU students triggers wave of protests in Bengaluru

A protest at Town Hall, Bengaluru against the attack on students at JNU in New Delhi.

A protest at Town Hall, Bengaluru against the attack on students at JNU in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

more-in

The attack on JNU students on Sunday has triggered a wave of protests among students in Bengaluru. A group of protesters gathered at Town Hall on Monday morning to voice their concern and anger over the incident, and police inaction. They demanded the resignation of the vice chancellor of JNU.

Anirudh G., one of the protesters said that it was disturbing to see mobs gain entry into a campus. “What happened in JNU is the death of democracy. It should not be seen as an isolated incident,” he said.

Several student organisations have planned a massive protest outside the Town Hall.

On Sunday night, students from the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore and National Law School of India University held a candlelight vigil.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Bengaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 6, 2020 12:55:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/attack-on-jnu-students-triggers-wave-of-protests-in-bengaluru/article30491891.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY