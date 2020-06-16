Assistant Sub-Inspector who tested positive for COVID-19 dies of cardiac arrest

A 59-year-old Assistant Sub Inspector with V.V. Puram traffic police station, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was on medical leave, had a cardiac arrest on Saturday and passed away.

The ASI was due to retire in a few days and was on medical leave. “He developed complications at home and was taken to a hospital where he succumbed,” said a senior police officer, adding that they are waiting for the post-mortem report.

On Sunday Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda , issued a memo to his department to ensure that safety measures are in place.