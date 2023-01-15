Army Day Parade 2023 held in Bengaluru 

January 15, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The 75th Army Day Parade was held on Sunday at the MEG and Centre in Bengaluru with the Chief of the Army Staff, General Manoj Pande reviewing the parade and presenting gallantry awards.

The Army Day which is observed on January 15 was conducted out of the national capital for the first time as part of the Government of India’s initiative to take major events away from the National Capital Region to different parts of the country.

The parade commenced with a wreath laying ceremony at the Madras Engineering Group War Memorial by General Pande. It then witnessed eight marching contingents, including a horse mounted contingent from the Army Service Corps and a military band comprising five regimental brass bands.

The marching contingents were from Madras Engineering Group, Bombay Sappers, Regiment of Artillery, Mahar Regiment, Parachute Regiment and the Madras Regiment.

Weapon systems displayed

Various weapon systems held in the Indian Army’s inventory were also displayed, including K9 Vajra Self Propelled Guns, Pinaka Rockets, T-90 Tanks, BMP-2 Infantry Fighting Vehicle, Tunguska Air Defence System, 155mm Bofors Guns, Light Strike Vehicles, Swathi Radar and different assault bridges.

The event featured a fly-past by the Army Aviation Dhruv and Rudra helicopters and also the Indian Air Force’s Sukhoi-30Mki. There was also a drone and paramotor display.

Thrilling acts of daredevilry

ASC Motorcycle Display team Tornadoes comprising 24 motorcycles enthralled the audience by performing stunts like the seat sitting balance, arrowhead formation, corner cross, criss cross, inner outer circle, single scissor cross, tank balance among others.

A team of six paratroopers also showcased a combat free fall as they jumped out of a Dhruv helicopter, deployed their parachutes and manoeuvred down to land on the ground.

On the occasion, the Army Chief also presented the Shaurya Chakra, Sena Medals, individual and unit citations.

Every year, January 15 is observed as Army Day to commemorate the occasion when General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa took over command of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief in 1949 and became the first Indian Commander-in-Chief, post Independence.