Armed man attacks elderly couple to rob valuables at their house in Anekal

November 20, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Anekal police are on the lookout for an armed man who allegedly attacked an elderly couple after barging into their house on Monday.

The severely injured Akkayamma and her husband Narayanachari were rushed to a private hospital and admitted in ICU for treatment.

According to the police, the couple used to give traditional medicine for small ailments to local people. The accused, on the pretext of getting medicine, approached them on Monday morning and attacked Akkayyamma with a knife and stole her gold chain.

The accused also attacked Narayanachari, who tried to resist the attack, and escaped, said the police.

Hearing the commotion, neighbours rushed to their help and took them to hospital before alerting the police.

The police have registered a case of robbery and efforts are on to track down the accused.

