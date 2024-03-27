GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Armed duo steals cash from farmhouse near Kunigal

March 27, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Two armed persons stole ₹3 lakh in cash from a woman living in a farmhouse in Urkehalli on the outskirts of Kunigal after firing at the residents who tried to resist on Wednesday.

The accused, wearing helmets, entered the farmhouse and asked Pushpalatha for water. They followed her when she went inside the house to fetch water and took her handbag containing the cash, said the police.

Ms. Pushpalatha returned with the water and found the accused carrying her handbag and raised the alarm. The accused threatened her at gunpoint.

Meanwhile, Ganganna, Pushpalatha’s father, hearing the commotion, came to her rescue, but the accused fired three rounds in the air and one of the shots hit Mr. Ganganna. He sustained injuries on his leg and collapsed, following which the accused sped away on a motorcycle.

The neighbours, hearing the gunshot, rushed to their help and shifted him to a hospital before alerting the police. Senior police officials visited the spot and supervised the investigation.

The police are gathering the CCTV camera footage to identify the accused.

