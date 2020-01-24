Apartments, KSPCB spar over STP compliance

The Bangalore Apartments’ Federation (BAF), which has around 550 member apartment complexes, has accused the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) of ‘harassing’ them over setting up Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs).

The BAF claims that the board has started issuing notices to apartments by ‘creating reports’ of non-compliance despite them installing STPs and testing treated water samples on a monthly basis.

In a statement issued on Friday, H. A. Nagaraja Rao, president, BAF, said, “KSPCB claims that the notices were sent based on treated water samples they had collected many months ago. They have then purportedly created reports, which state that the sample is not compliant with prevailing norms. We are wondering how these reports came to be when samples themselves were not collected in quite a few cases.”

Water treatment expert Ananth Kodavasal lent his support to the BAF’s claims. “The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has come down heavily on State agencies like BWSSB, KSPCB and BBMP for their incompetence and have directed them to set things right. However, instead of going after the real polluters, like BWSSB and industries, KSPCB is resorting to harassing innocent and law-abiding apartment residents with a view to showing to NGT that they are taking action.”

KSPCB denies allegations

The KSPCB denied the allegations. Basavaraj V. Patil, Member Secretary, KSPCB told The Hindu that notices are being sent only where non-compliance is noticed and establishments are being given time to become compliant.

“Apartment with more than 20 flats and commercial establishments of over 5000 sq. mt. have to have STPs. We have sent 268 notices to establishments (not apartments alone) in Bengaluru for non-compliance. They are given 15 days to comply. Of these, 97 complied,” he said.

Mr. Patil further said that there are parameters for compliance, which need to be followed, and failing those standards is not considered as “treatment”.

“Apartment premises should be reusing this treated water for car washing, toilet flushing, gardening. But in many places, an STP has not been set up and where there is STP, the sewage is not being treated or not within parameters. As per our rules and the NGT, we have to take action. We have noticed violations, such as letting out sewage into open drains. KSPCB is not here to create trouble. Let them approach the board. We will support compliance,” he added.

BAF has warned of legal action against the KSPCB.