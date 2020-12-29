Apartment in Vasanthpura sealed after three of family test positive for new coronavirus variant

Other residents protest against attempt to shift them to quarantine facility

Residents of an apartment in Vasanthpura ward, coming under Bommanahalli zone, protested after officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palika (BBMP) and local police arrived to take the 37 residents to a quarantine facility on Tuesday.

This was after the family of three, who came to the city from the United Kingdom on December 19, tested positive for the new variant of COVID-19.

The BBMP health officials have deemed all the residents of the apartment, where the family has a flat, as secondary contacts.

Following opposition from residents to being shifted to a quarantine facility, the BBMP has now decided to seal the building for 28 days.

BBMP’s Special Commissioner (Health) Rajendra Cholan said as per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the MHA, the primary contacts have to be admitted in an institutional quarantine facility and closely monitored.

“The residents requested us to allow them to undergo home quarantine. We have now decided to put in place the SOPs of quarantine facility in the apartment complex,” he said.

This is the first seal down process after the emergence of the new variant and officials identified primary and secondary contacts.

When the BBMP health teams arrived at the apartment with ambulances to shift the residents, several residents objected. They questioned the need to be shifted to a facility when all of them had tested negative.

“The family which tested positive has been in the hospital for over a week now. After they tested positive, the apartment complex was sanitised by BBMP and we were all tested. Let them administer another round of tests, but let them allow us to remain at home,” a resident said and alleged the sole intention was to harass them.

Meanwhile, police have been deployed outside the apartment and 100 metres around the apartment has been barricaded. No movement will be allowed in this area, it is said.