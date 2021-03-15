Another person arrested for film piracy

The manager of a film distribution firm caught a man from Yadgir allegedly attempting to sell an HD pirated version of the film, Robert, near Prasanna theatre on Magadi Road on Sunday.
The accused, Vishwanath, had recorded the entire film on his mobile phone the day it was released. He was offering to sell an HD print for ₹5,000. According to the police, when the manager, Srikanth M., heard of this, he tracked down Vishwanath and offered to buy a print. They agreed to meet near Prasanna theatre, which was how Vishwanath was nabbed.
The accused was handed over to the Magadi Road police, who have booked him under the Copyright Act. “We are investigating further to ascertain where he has links to others in the piracy racket,” said a police officer.
This is the second instance of piracy since the Darshan-starrer was released last week. On Saturday, the police had arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly trying to record the film on his mobile phone at a theatre in Puttenahalli.
“We will investigate and see if there is a link between latest arrest and the Puttenahalli case,” said Sanjeev Patil, DCP (West).
