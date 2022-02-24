Anna Shotbolt takes charge as new British Deputy High Commissioner in Bengaluru

Anna Shotbolt will also serve as the Deputy Trade Commissioner Investment for South Asia

Anna Shotbolt, who has taken charge as the new British Deputy High Commissioner in Bengaluru

Anna Shotbolt has taken charge in Bengaluru as the new British Deputy High Commissioner representing the United Kingdom in Karnataka and Kerala. She succeeds Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford.

Ms. Shotbolt is also the Deputy Trade Commissioner Investment for South Asia. The double role reflects the growing importance of Bengaluru and south India in U.K.-India ties, especially in trade and investment.

Prior to her appointment, Ms. Shotbolt was Deputy Director of the Export Support Service in the Department of International Trade where she set up a new tailored service for businesses selling their goods and services overseas.

Immediately before this, she worked in the Cabinet Office on Integrated Review of Security, Defence, Development and Foreign Policy. Ms. Shotbolt has previously worked in China as First Secretary, based in Beijing, working on trade and investment in the education and infrastructure sectors.

As head of the British Deputy High Commission in Bengaluru, Ms. Shotbolt’s role will include strengthening partnerships with the government, promoting business and trade, and bolstering people-to-people relationships between Karnataka, Kerala and the U.K.

Before taking charge in Bengaluru, she visited the recently-opened MTR restaurant in London to have a masala dosa and is looking forward to eating many more now that she is in India.

Ms. Shotbolt said, “I have visited India many times. It’s a dream come true to live and work here.” She is looking forward to visiting many more places in south India.