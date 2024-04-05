GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

A trilogy that celebrates the god of language

Poet and novelist Kala Krishnan, who recently released, Theivanai, the second part of her planned trilogy about the god Murugan, talks about the inspiration behind the series

April 05, 2024 05:30 am | Updated 05:31 am IST

Preeti Zachariah
Preeti Zachariah
Poet and novelist Kala Krishnan, the author of Theivanai

Poet and novelist Kala Krishnan, the author of Theivanai | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“What I feel about language is devotion,” says poet and novelist Kala Krishnan at the release of her novel Theivanai, the second part of her planned trilogy about the god Murugan, the son of Shiva and Parvati and the brother of Ganesha. At the launch, held at Atta Galatta last week, the author spoke to her editor Ajitha GS, Publisher, Context, an imprint of Westland Books, about her love for this god of both war and language. “I am devoted to Murugan. It is difficult not to as it appears in the books,” she says, pointing out that because he is immersed in the language and offers this whole treasury of language and poetry, “in the writing, I become more devoted to him.”

Over a free-wheeling discussion, interspersed by readings from the book, the two spoke about numerous things that shaped Kala’s Murugan universe, including her love for Tamil, her relationship with prose and poetry, her awe for the Sangam literary tradition and how music helps her write better. “How is the writing of prose and poetry different?” asks Ajitha at the event, to which Kala admits that she finds writing prose tedious and boring at times. “Poetry is a bit like being on the edge of a sword…(there is) the thrill and excitement that sustains the writing,” she says, adding that with prose, she feels that she is stretching things and taking up too much space.

Ajitha and Kala at the launch

Ajitha and Kala at the launch | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ajitha clearly disagrees. At the launch, she describes Kala’s prose as “poetic”, so visual and detailed that it would be easy to make a movie. Despite this, however, as Ajitha points out, no poetry enters the book, even when the book’s various characters are reciting verse. “I thought that this is particularly well done in the assembly,” she says, referring to a scene in the book where several poets are being judged at a contest. “I thought it was remarkable that Kala evoked poetry through the prose, but there is not a verse in that,” she says. 

The cover of the book

The cover of the book | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In response, Kala talks about the magnificence of Sangam literature and how she has read the work of the poets of this tradition. Although she thought it would be nice for the reader to imagine what it may have been like, “ I did not want to dare put verses in their mouths,” says Kala, who is already working on the next part of the trilogy.

Other ideas discussed included how music makes her more daring, the playfulness of her writing, and the importance of language in these troubled times. “What does the god of language do?” Ajitha asks Kala, to which she responds, “He pursues fools like me who will devote themselves to language.”

Language and giving oneself to it, she believes, is more crucial now than ever before because, “The times we live in demand that we be precise and particular and say what side we are on. It makes us afraid to be helpless in the face of language.” And yet, this helplessness and uncertainty help make one more attentive, she believes. “Mythology is a really crucial companion to theory because it makes you uncertain, loosens you up and sets you afloat somewhere,” says Kala.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.