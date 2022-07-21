Alert Food and Civil Supplies official seize 40 quintals of PDS rice

The Food Inspector of the North Division seized a truck transporting 40 quintals of PDS rice in Sanjaynagar on Wednesday, which was meant to be distributed for the Anna Bhagya scheme.

The officer, Nagaraj S., while on his rounds, noticed a mini-truck carrying rice bags heading to the city from the Ballari service road. He tried to stop the vehicle, but it sped away only to be found abandoned near Fisheries the Department.

Upon verification, 80 sacks of rice of 50 kg each, worth ₹1.2 lakh, were found. .Suspecting that it was part of a rice-smuggling racket, Mr. Nagaraj handed over the truck to the Sanjaynagar police and filed a complaint seeking a detailed investigation.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under the Essential Commodities Act and are tracking down the owner of the vehicle and the driver for further investigation.