Airtel deploys country’s maiden private 5G network at Bosch in Bengaluru

Bharti Airtel, the communications solutions provider, on Friday announced the successful trial and deployment of the country’s maiden 5G private network at Bosch Automotive Electronics India facility in Bengaluru.

Airtel’s on-premise 5G Captive Private Network was built over the trial 5G spectrum allocated by the Department of Telecom (DoT), the telco said in a statement.

For the network trial, Airtel has implemented two industrial grade use cases for quality improvement and operational efficiency at Bosch’s facility. In both cases, 5G technology such as mobile broadband and ultra reliable low latency communications drove automated operations ensuring faster scale up and reduced downtimes, said the carrier firm.

According to Airtel, the private network set up on the trial spectrum at the Bosch facility has the capability to manage thousands of connected devices along with delivering multi-GBPS throughput. It would offer better reliability, enhanced security and huge flexibility, freeing the operations from wire-dependency to enable Bosch in achieving the benefits of automated operations, the company claimed.

Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO – Airtel Business said, “Airtel is committed to India’s digital transformation and supporting the development of its enterprise as they seek to acquire global scale”.

Subhash P, Head of Technical Functions, Bosch Automotive Electronics India said, “The low latency and reliable connectivity facilitated through this private 5G network at our facility will enable us to enhance our efficiency and productivity. Usage of 5G will significantly reduce IT wired infrastructure and enhance the operational efficiency.”

With Airtel 5G private network, Bosch Manufacturing Execution System would be able to significantly reduce the time taken to assess the quality through Automatic Optical Inspection (AOI) of surface mounted devices, said the media statement.

Last year, Airtel demonstrated India’s first 5G experience over a live 4G network in Hyderabad. It also demonstrated the country’s first rural 5G trial as well as the first cloud gaming experience on 5G.