Ahead of monsoon, pothole worries reappear in Bengaluru

Trees came crashing down, and so did electricity poles. Water entered many homes and several roads were inundated. As the city’s infrastructure crumbled under what was touted to be a record rainfall in May for Bengaluru, one of the citizens’ pet peeves became all the more evident — potholes.

Poornima, a resident of Sarjapur and an IT employee, recounted: “If you are riding a two-wheeler, there is a real risk of losing your balance as the potholes are covered by water. Only when you land in one do you realise how hollow it is.”

Pointing to the bad stretches, motorists are wondering how bad the scenario will be during the monsoon.

“I stay in Fraser Town and commute to Bagamane Tech Park every day. After last week’s rains, there are many new potholes on Old Madras Road. Even residential bylanes have not been spared. It is difficult to spot potholes while driving at night,” said Nachiket Rao, an IT professional.

Recently, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed the BBMP to ensure that all potholes are filled. The BBMP cites rain as one of the reasons for the reappearance of potholes.

The direct impact of waterlogged and pockmarked roads is slow-moving traffic. The Bengaluru Traffic Police, who have also been temporarily filling potholes wherever they can, have now submitted a list of roads that see reappearing potholes, waterlogging and dug-up spots that are yet to be restored, following the recent rains.

R. Hithendra, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said potholes are restricted to any particular area. “They are all over the city. Wherever the police are filling potholes, it is as a temporary measure. Filling up of potholes has to be done properly, or it will open up again,” he said.

However, the BBMP maintained that the number of potholes has reduced significantly since last year. B.S. Prahalad, Chief Engineer (Major Roads), BBMP, said work on asphalting roads and filling potholes is being undertaken on an everyday basis. Refusing to put a number to it, he said work is being undertaken as soon as complaints are received, and that the BBMP is still in the process of identifying the number of potholes.

However, citizens are not convinced about the quality of work, pointing to the reappearance of potholes.

D.S. Rajashekhar, president, Citizen Action Forum, said: “I recently travelled from Koramangala towards Viveknagar taking the road near National Games Village. Covering even an inch was difficult. If the palike is doing enough, why are there so many potholes? Nothing is being done to prevent water stagnation on the roads, which is the main cause of potholes,” he said.

Mr. Rajashekhar wants the BBMP’s Technical Vigilance Cell under Commissioner to constantly monitor the quality of work.