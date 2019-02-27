‘After a lot of struggle, I was able to get a seat in a college in 2014’

How receptive was your family to your decisions?
After I was born, my parents dreamt of a life for their ‘perfect son’. However, as I grew, I began to identify more with the feminine gender and knew eventually that I was a woman. My parents were disappointed, of course, but they were more scared about my future.
When did you decide to pursue education?
I used to be a sex worker and also worked with a few organisations working for the transgender community. I wanted to quit sex work, as I encountered many problems.
I got jobs as housekeeping staff while someone asked if I wanted to sell vegetables.
I wanted to prove myself to society and decided to pursue education. I visited many colleges since 2012, but had to face rejection. The 2014 NALSA judgement was a turning point. I approached St. Joseph’s College and sought admission in the BA course. After a lot of struggle, I was admitted in August that year.
Did you face any discrimination or hardship in college?
Initially, I did. The students did not know how to deal with the fact that a transgender was studying with them.
I heard many disparaging comments while I walked down the corridors. However, I chose not to react and focussed all my energy on academics.
I was made college representative and cultural representative. Slowly, the opinions changed.
What are your plans for the future?
I dream of working in an office and having my own desk. That was the one thing that pushed me to work hard all these years.