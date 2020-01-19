‘Aerolympics’ begins

The annual national-level aero olympiad competition, Aerolympics, was inaugurated on Sunday at the HAL Management Academy, Bengaluru. The four-day event is organised by the Aeronautical Society of India, and students will compete in various quizzes apart from familiarising themselves with the world of aeronautics.

G.V.S. Bhaskar, CEO of HAL who was the chief guest, spoke about India’s latest aeronautical advancements.