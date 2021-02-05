Bengaluru

Aero India 2021: MoUs lined up

The Indian Air Force has handed a request for proposal (RFP) to defence PSU HAL for 70 HTT 40 trainer aircraft to meet its requirements. The trainers will be produced in Bengaluru and Nashik.

BEML has signed a memorandum of understanding with National Aeronautical Laboratory CSIR to jointly develop a two-seater trainer aircraft through technology transfer. It also signed an MoU to develop advanced components and mini unmanned aerial vehicles.

Rafael Advanced Defense System and Bharat Dynamics Ltd. will sign an MoU on Friday for joint induction of anti-torpedo defence system called SHADE for the Indian Navy.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 5, 2021 8:05:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/aero-india-2021-mous-lined-up/article33753255.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY