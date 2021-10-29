Puneeth Rajkumar, Kannada actor, dies of heart attack

Schools and colleges let their students leave for home early. Parents were told to come and pick up their children

Puneeth Rajkumar, 46, one of the marquee names of Kannada film industry and the youngest of the five children of matinee idol Dr. Rajkumar, passed away after suffering cardiac arrest on October 29 morning. Revenue Minister R. Ashok made the announcement of his demise a little after 3 p.m.

"He experienced heart pain this morning while working out and went to the family doctor. He was later taken to Vikram hospital on learning that he had suffered a heart attack," Mr. Ashok said.

Dr. P. Ranganath Nayak from Vikram hospital told mediapersons outside the hospital, "He was at the gym for two hours when he suffered chest pain. He went to the family doctor. An ECG showed heart attack, and he was immediately rushed to Vikram hospital. But en route, he suffered cardiac arrest. For three hours, we tried cardiac massage and ventilation."

His body will be kept at Kanteerava Stadium to enable fans and well-wishers to pay their last respects. The family is yet to decide when and where to perform the last rites.

The well-known actor is the son of matinee idol late Rajkumar. The 45-year-old, fondly called 'Appu' by his fans, started his career as a child artist with his father in the early Eighties. He is among the highest paid stars in Kannada film industry today and is also a popular television presenter.

Fellow actors Darshan, Ravichandran and Yash, filmmaker Yograj Bhat and politicians, including former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, were among those who visited the hospital.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, who is a neighbour of the Rajkumar family, said Puneeth was wholly invested in films and a few hobbies. He did not succumb to efforts to draw him towards politics.

All film shows were cancelled from 4 p.m., and there will be no shows across Karnataka on October 30.

Police personnel have been deployed at Puneeth Rajkumar's house in Sadashivanagar. They have placed barricades, and are allowing only friends and family members inside.

Members of the film fraternity arriving at the residence of Puneeth Rajkumar in Sadashivanagar, Bengaluru on October 29, 2021. Visitors included Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, actors Saroja Devi and Vijay Raghavendra. | Photo Credit: Tanu Kulkarni

Many schools and colleges let their students leave for home early. Parents were told to come and pick up their children.

Earlier in the day, fans began gathering outside Vikram hospital in central Bengaluru after hearing that Puneeth was rushed there for a heart ailment. A doctor from the hospital, who was part of the team treating Puneeth, told reporters that the actor had suffered a heart attack.