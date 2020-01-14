‘Acid attack’ on woman has K.R. Puram police puzzled

An alleged case of acid attack on a woman has the K.R. Puram police baffled. The woman was admitted to a hospital on January 7 and she claimed said that a group of men had attacked her in an attempt to coerce her to drop an atrocity case against them. “However, the doctors treating the woman said the injuries were caused by boiling water, not acid,” said a senior police officer.

In her statement, the woman said that some of the accused had followed her on a motorcycle when she was on her way home. “One of them, who was riding pillion, allegedly threatened her and poured something on her. The victim said that her body started burning. On hearing her cries, neighbours rushed to her aid and poured water on her,” said the police.

The woman’s husband took her to a private hospital. Subsequently, the K.R. Puram police registered a case of acid attack and criminal intimidation. “But when we went to the spot, even the people whom the victim said had helped her refused to acknowledge the incident,” a senior police officer said. “We have suspicion that she may have inflicted the injuries on herself. We have sought a detailed medical report.”