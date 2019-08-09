Absence of minister hits metro work

The delay in appointing ministers to the Cabinet has hit the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation’s land acquisition process for Namma Metro. Officials are waiting for the new industries minister to take charge and approve files so that preliminary notification can be issued for acquiring land needed for the route to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

The process of acquiring land for the ORR metro line from K.R. Puram to Silk Board has also been affected.

The work of acquiring land for the metro project to KIA falls on the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB). The agency has been acquiring land as per the alignment plan of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

An official of the BMRCL said, “KIADB comes under the commerce and industries department. When K.J. George was the industries minister, the file was sent to his office for approval. However, the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government collapsed, and the file was returned with a note that it needed to be submitted to the next minister. Issuing preliminary notification is very crucial for acquisition of any property. If it gets delayed, the acquisition process will be hit.”

The BMRCL has identified 93 properties to build stations on NH 44 (Ballari Road), including at Kodigehalli, Jakkur, Yelahanka, PRR, and Trumpet Interchange.

“For the viaduct that runs parallel to the National Highway, the BMRCL is getting land from National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). For metro stations on the KIA line, we need to acquire both private and government lands. The file is likely to reach the CM's office for approval,” an official said.

On NH 44, the BMRCL is proposing to build a depot near Trumpet Interchange, and has identified 90,000 square meters of land for the project. It has identified locations to build stations inside the Kempegowda International Airport campus. As the BMRCL is not acquiring land for metro stations inside the campus no notifications will be issued.

“The KIDAB has already issued the preliminary notification to acquire land at Kasturinagar, Horamavu, HRBR, HBR and Veerannapalya. The BMRCL is in the process of finalising land for the other stations on the line,” said a metro official.