Abandoned bags in market area spark panic

They contained clothes, a newspaper and a jacket

An unattended suitcase and a trolley bag set off panic on the busy BVK Iyengar Road on Wednesday afternoon. The bomb squad, who were called in, moved the items to Freedom Park and cordoned off the area. Later it was found that they contained clothes, a newspaper and a jacket among other items.

Shopkeepers spotted the black suitcase on a scooter of a store owner around 1.25 p.m. When no one claimed it, they became suspicious and alerted the police. Soon after, they found the black trolley bag next to a tempo traveller around 200 meters away on the other side of the road. As panic spread, shops were shuttered and the area was evacuated.

“The bags contained clothes and an ID card. We are verifying the details and trying to identify the owners of the bags,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sanjeev Patil.

A senior police officer said, “We are finding out who kept them there and why. Both the places, where the suspicious bags were kept, are not covered by CCTVs. It looks like a deliberate act as no one has come to claim the baggage.”