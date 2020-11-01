‘Aam Aadmi Clinic’ in Shantinagar

It is modelled on the Delhi government’s mohalla clinic

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is starting an ‘Aam Aadmi clinic’, modelled on the Delhi government’s mohalla clinic, in Shantinagar on Sunday, which is celebrated as Rajyotsava Day.

The clinic will be run with donations from the savings of volunteers and supporters through a registered trust.

“This is a pilot project to show how primary health service should be provided by the BBMP and the government. It will function from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Saturday,” said former IAS officer Renuka Viswanathan, who is one of the five trustees.

“The clinic will have a doctor, a nurse, a lab technician and another person to help with patient registration. We will provide allopathic consultation, drugs and 60 diagnostic tests free of cost. While the blood samples will be collected at the clinic, we have tied up with a private lab for the tests,” she said.

The clinic, located on Basappa Road in Shantinagar, will be inaugurated at 10.30 a.m. on Sunday, she added.