T.N. police question Rudresh murder suspect in Bengaluru

The CB-CID officers are ascertaining whether the accused have links to ‘groups’ in their State

A special team from the Tamil Nadu Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID), as well as police teams from Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, were in Bengaluru to question Irfan Pasha and his associates, who were arrested on the charge of murdering Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member R. Rudresh.

The CB-CID officers, who arrived two days ago, were ascertaining whether the accused had links to ‘groups’ in their respective States.

“We want to see if there is any similarity between the murder of Rudresh and Sasikumar, the Hindu Munani functionary, who was hacked to death in Coimbatore in September,” said a senior officer from the Tamil Nadu police.

“Our officers will also scan CCTV footage to see if the accused were in Coimbatore when Sasikumar was murdered.”

Mohamed Majidullah, Mohammed Sadiq, Wasim Ahmed, and Irfan Pasha were arrested for the murder of Rudresh on Kamaraj Road on October 16.

Larger conspiracy?

The purpose of the visit, said officials, was to see if the murder was part of a larger conspiracy. Before leaving the city on Sunday, the CID teams exchanged Intel inputs with their Bengaluru counterparts.

