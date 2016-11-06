Bengaluru

Satyagraha over steel flyover

Bengaluru: Upping the ante against the proposed steel flyover, numerous activists and volunteers - under the banner of Citizens for Bengaluru - will on Sunday undertake a half-day satyagraha (hunger strike) demanding scrapping of the project.

The “Gandhian way” of protest will start at 9 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. It is a continuation of the campaign, which includes pursuing the legal route, building political pressure, expert discussions and street protests, against the ambitious, Rs. 1,700-crore project that will connect Hebbal flyover to Basaveshwara Circle.

“Gandhi’s satyagraha was not just a protest, but about introspection. This satyagraha too is about that. It is informal conversations to find out why we as citizens have allowed projects such as these to ruin our city. Minister K.J. George had asked whether we were asleep when the project was announced. This is a valid question. We have to ask why we were asleep for so long that we allowed these monstrosities to come up,” said Prakash Belawadi, a theatreperson involved in the protests.

Street artist Badal Nanjunda Swamy will create an installation for the protest while music group Swarathma will join the protest to express solidarity.

