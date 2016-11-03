Road-widening project threatens livestock semen centre

A road-widening project aimed at connecting Hesarghatta and Kempegowda International Airport may have an adverse impact on Karnataka’s largest livestock semen production centre.

In 2014, the Bangalore International Airport Area Planning Authority proposed to widen a 4-km stretch of road in Hesarghatta to two lanes. But the road bisects the State Livestock Breeding Centre, which provides nearly 35 lakh doses of frozen cattle semen straws annually to numerous States across the country.

The centre houses 75 ‘proven’ bulls ranging from the exotic Jersey and Holstein Friesians variety to the native Hallikar and Amrit Mahal whose genetics see high yield of milk and high resistance to disease. Apart from these, it has 150 bulls belonging to the Karnataka Milk Federation and 75 from other breeding centres, as well as 4,000 chicken in the poultry farm and 300 pigs.

While the road-widening project aims to ease movement towards Doddaballapur Main Road and the international airport, officials at the breeding centre are worried about the impact of increased traffic on the ‘valuable’ livestock. “We had noticed a considerable drop in semen production when heavy vehicles were passing through the campus. We had to take strict measures in 2014 to reduce traffic, particularly heavy goods vehicles, on the road. These vehicles cause air and noise pollution, which affect the animals. The vehicles also become carriers of viruses, diseases and bacteria,” said S.T. Rathod, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry Livestock Centre.

There are fresh fears of an increase in vehicular traffic once the road is widened. “We had written to the government stating our objections early in 2015. When we received no response, we assumed that the project was shelved. But now, we hear that tenders have been called,” said Mr. Rathod.

The project will not only lead to felling of structures and plantations on the 350-acre campus, but also a “bio-security” breach. Currently, the road is barricaded, with CCTV cameras and a security cabin at either entrance.

Mr. Rathod shared these concerns with Bengaluru Development Minister K.J. George during a meeting on Wednesday. The minister assured him that the government will relook the project. “I will talk to the local elected leaders and cancel the project. There are other roads in the area, which do not cut through the campus,” the minister said.