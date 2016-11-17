Plastic money to come in handy at sahitya sammelan

It appears that plastic money will come in handy for delegates and public attending the three-day 82nd Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelan to be held at Raichur from December 2.

The Raichur district administration will make arrangements to install temporary ATMs on and around the Agriculture University premises, the venue of the sammelan.

Similarly, major publishers and booksellers are planning to use swiping machines to facilitate bibliophiles to buy books at the event.

Speaking to The Hindu, Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Manu Baligar said: “Raichur Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil has agreed to direct bankers to set up temporary ATMs and mobile ATMs to help people tide over the demonetisation move.” “Bibliophiles need not worry about currency. They can just swipe their debit or credit cards to buy books”, he said.

