Murdered RSS member cremated

Amidst tight security, the last rites of Rudresh R. (42), an RSS member who was murdered on Sunday, was conducted on Tuesday.

Rudresh was the mandal president of the RSS Shakha in Shivajinagar and secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the Shivajinagar Assembly constituency.

Senior BJP leaders, along with hundreds of RSS and BJP members, participated in the funeral procession along with the family members of Rudresh from Shivajinagar to the crematorium in Cox Town where the last rites were conducted.

Earlier, Rudresh’s body was brought to his house near Mariayamma Temple in Shivajinagar where hundreds, including BJP leaders R. Ashoka, Shobha Karandlaje, and Katta Subramanya Naidu paid homage.

Over a thousand policemen, including personnel from KSRP and Rapid Action Force, had been deployed in and around Shivajinagar and nearby areas to prevent any untoward incident.

The busy Shivajinagar bus stop junction and nearby areas wore a deserted look as numerous shops downed their shutters for the second consecutive day.

No headway yet

Investigation has not made any headway and five special teams formed to probe the murder are looking at different leads.

“We have obtained several CCTV footages and verifying them to identify the assailants. Over a dozen suspects — some of them who had business rivalry with Rudresh — have been taken into custody,” a police officer said.