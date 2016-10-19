Bengaluru

Murdered RSS member cremated

Amidst tight security, the last rites of Rudresh R. (42), an RSS member who was murdered on Sunday, was conducted on Tuesday.

Rudresh was the mandal president of the RSS Shakha in Shivajinagar and secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the Shivajinagar Assembly constituency.

Senior BJP leaders, along with hundreds of RSS and BJP members, participated in the funeral procession along with the family members of Rudresh from Shivajinagar to the crematorium in Cox Town where the last rites were conducted.

Earlier, Rudresh’s body was brought to his house near Mariayamma Temple in Shivajinagar where hundreds, including BJP leaders R. Ashoka, Shobha Karandlaje, and Katta Subramanya Naidu paid homage.

Over a thousand policemen, including personnel from KSRP and Rapid Action Force, had been deployed in and around Shivajinagar and nearby areas to prevent any untoward incident.

The busy Shivajinagar bus stop junction and nearby areas wore a deserted look as numerous shops downed their shutters for the second consecutive day.

No headway yet

Investigation has not made any headway and five special teams formed to probe the murder are looking at different leads.

“We have obtained several CCTV footages and verifying them to identify the assailants. Over a dozen suspects — some of them who had business rivalry with Rudresh — have been taken into custody,” a police officer said.



A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 19, 2020 6:51:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/Murdered-RSS-member-cremated/article16075058.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY